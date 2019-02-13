Descriptive Insights is the latest addition to Persado Analytics, the platform's comprehensive suite of marketing language insights on creative

Persado, the leader in using AI to generate the best-performing marketing creative harnessing the power of words, today unveiled Descriptive Insights. This enhancement is the latest addition to Persado Analytics, the company's robust suite of AI and data-driven marketing insights.

Descriptive Insights gives Persado customers unmatched analysis and insights of how specific words and phrases related to product classifications, promotions, offers and services influence marketing campaign engagement. With this latest release, CMOs and their teams gain access to more industry-leading, holistic analytics on how and why language impacts marketing campaign performance, ultimately empowering them to use science instead of guesswork to craft digital marketing creative and beyond.

"Even with the rise of AI, today's marketing teams still rely heavily on intuition and opinion when crafting advertising creative. Our goal is to change that narrative by arming marketers with the confidence of mathematical certainty, and the comprehensive insights necessary to intelligently generate marketing creative and drive revenue," said Assaf Baciu, Co-Founder and SVP of Product Engineering, Persado. "Descriptive Insights is a major milestone for Persado as we lead this AI and data-driven creative revolution. This update gives marketers more than just an understanding of how language performs in their marketing campaigns -- it gives them critical lessons they can apply across the entire customer experience, both online and offline."

Examples of how Descriptive Insights can be applied across creative, media and industries include:

Retail and E-commerce: Understand whether audiences respond better to discount percentages ( % off) , offer amounts ( $ off ) or value-focused descriptions ( great deal

Understand whether audiences respond better to discount percentages ( , offer amounts ( ) or value-focused descriptions ( Technology: Discover if focusing on the product sophistication ( award-winning, advanced, next-level software ) is more effective than focusing on the user experience ( easy-to-use, user-friendly, interactive software

Discover if focusing on the product sophistication ( ) is more effective than focusing on the user experience ( Fashion: Determine which characteristics of different garments ( material, pattern, color, style , et al.) are more alluring to shoppers.

Determine which characteristics of different garments ( , et al.) are more alluring to shoppers. Financial Services: Explore whether messages with specific instructions ( get started here ) or those that highlight specific features and perks ( earn more miles ) drive more credit card applications.

Explore whether messages with specific instructions ( ) or those that highlight specific features and perks ( ) drive more credit card applications. Travel Hospitality: Know whether travelers are more likely to respond to messages that highlight the value-for-money (affordable rates, cheap rooms, low fares) or ones that focus on their experience (exciting destinations, stunning views, fun activities

Powered by Persado's Message Machine -- the world's most comprehensive marketing language knowledgebase of more than one million tagged and scored words and phrases -- Descriptive Insights provides data-driven analysis of descriptive words and phrases within Persado Analytics, enhancing marketers' holistic understanding of the impact of marketing language across audiences, channels and industries throughout the customer journey.

Descriptive Insights is a key component of the platform's umbrella of performance metrics, Persado Analytics, which offers customers critical insight into how variables like emotion and formatting affect success. Key features of Persado Analytics include:

Performance reports on emotion, descriptions and formatting: Using the most effective emotional appeal or the least effective descriptor can have a dramatic impact on engagement and revenue. Persado uses mathematical analysis to predict and optimize the most effective elements of a particular campaign, for a particular channel and when speaking to a particular audience. Engagement trends over time: What worked yesterday might not work tomorrow. Persado Analytics shows marketers how audience interests evolve over time so they can apply those learnings to future campaigns. Language contribution reports: Marketers must understand the parts of a campaign that customers care about most. Whether it's the call-to-action, emotional appeal or descriptor, Persado provides full visibility into how these variables impact engagement. Insight breakdowns: Customers can view insights broken down by specific campaigns, audiences and channels.

charity: water, a nonprofit organization that brings clean and safe drinking water to people in developing countries, recently utilized Persado's Descriptive Insights to drive up awareness and attract more recurring donors. charity: water was able to identify and understand the emotions, words, and phrases that resonated most across their audiences. The Persado Message Machine ultimately drove a 146 percent uplift in conversion rate for charity: water's Facebook lookalike audience and an average 32 percent uplift across all audiences, as well as 21 percent more content views than ever before.

Descriptive Insights through Persado Analytics is now available to customers. For more information about Persado or to schedule a demo, please visit persado.com.

About Persado

Persado is reinventing digital marketing creative by applying mathematical certainty to the message, the foundational DNA of Marketing. By unlocking the power of words, companies win every digital marketing moment, experiencing dramatic new levels of brand engagement and revenue performance. CMOs from the world's most valuable brands rely on Persado to generate in a dramatically new way using the power of intelligent automation, AI and advancements in linguistic science to unlock the power of words and emotionally engage consumers, one by one, moment by moment at scale.

The Persado Message Machine uses sophisticated AI, data science, computational linguistics and machine learning to generate the perfect message for every campaign by leveraging the world's most advanced marketing language knowledgebase of more than one million tagged and scored words and phrases. Marketers gain full visibility with quantifiable results and data-driven insights to identify the trends and emotional language that win every moment in the customer journey while ensuring the marketing message always reinforces brand voice.

For more information about Persado or to schedule a demo, please visit persado.com, and follow Persado on Twitter.

