Reliance Global Group, Inc. (RELI) Announces Letters Of Intent To Acquire Two Independent Insurance Agencies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2019 / Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: RELI) ('RELI' or the 'Company') announces that it has fully executed two separate Letter of Intents to acquire 100% of each unaffiliated insurance agency. Insurance agencies, as opposed to carriers, bear no insurance risk.

One of the agencies to be acquired had premiums of approximately $7,500,000 (unaudited) in 2018. Additionally, this agency has been experiencing growth year over year. The agency specializes in Personal and Commercial insurance lines and is located on the West Coast, increasing RELI's presence there.

The second agency to be acquired had revenues of approximately $525,000 (unaudited) in 2018. This agency specializes in placing health insurance, which will complement the agencies we currently own, Employee Benefits Solutions and US Benefits Alliance, which are located in the same Midwestern region.

Completion of each of the acquisitions is subject to the signing of a definitive purchase agreement, and final due diligence. Depending on the timing of the completion of our SEC-compliant audits of these agencies, they might first be acquired by RELI's affiliate Reliance Global Holdings, LLC, and then acquired by RELI shortly thereafter, pending the completion of RELI's audit, which is in progress.

Ezra Beyman, RELI's CEO, stated, 'We are delighted with RELI's continuing to make acquisitions in the insurance agency space, and we intend to continue to make acquisitions in the real estate sector as well. I want our shareholders to know that due to our extensive experience in both sectors, we rarely let our LOI's lapse. We intend to close every LOI we sign.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: RELI) is moving forward with its goal to operate as a holding company for several companies in the real estate, insurance brokerage, and potentially other sectors. RELI's focus will be to grow the Company by pursuing an aggressive growth strategy of acquisition opportunities, including both real estate and insurance agencies. Insurance agencies, as opposed to insurance carriers, bear no insurance risk. The Company is controlled by Reliance Global Holdings, LLC, a New York-based limited liability company, which is the owner and operator of numerous companies with core interests invested in real estate and insurance brokerage.

