Istrouma High School Teacher: Peter Russo is Istrouma High School's Teacher of the Year

Experienced Educator, Peter Russo Helps Students Navigate the Intimidating World of Post-secondary Education, Providing Them with the Necessary Tools and Resources for Long-term Professional Success

BATON ROUGE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2019 / Istrouma High School Teacher, Peter Russo is the proud recipient of the 2018-2019 Teacher of the Year Award presented by the East Baton Rouge Parish. Having undergone an extensive application process, Peter also ranks highly among the top teachers in the entire district.

Every year the Louisiana Department of Education recognizes teachers, principals, and school leaders that play an instrumental role in the success of their students. In partnership with Dream Teachers as well as the Louisiana Association of principals, they seek to highlight some of the states most celebrated educators. The program is highly competitive, and the selected winners must exemplify Louisiana's vision for teaching and academic success.

A panel of judges review all applicants and determine district winners based on multiple criteria.

Peter Russo states that 'it is an honor to be a finalist, and I hope that I can continue to provide my students with the resources they require to think critically and engage in civil discourse'

Ultimately, all nominees exhibit outstanding leadership and work diligently to equip today's youth with the highest education possible.

About Peter Russo

Peter Russo began his teaching career in 2014 after being recruited by Mount Carmel Academy in New Orleans where he taught civics and contemporary issues. Having designed numerous course syllabi, he exposed students to various modes of thinking and challenged them to connect with real-world issues. After gaining extensive educational experience, he decided to transition to private education, believing it to be better aligned with his teaching philosophy.

Some of his most notable accomplishments is the establishment of the nationally recognized Voices of a People's History Program and his collaboration with Cornell University to create a community building experience with Istrouma High School Students.

Peter Russo is currently a part of the East Baton Rouge Parish and is dedicated to helping his student achieve long-term academic success.

