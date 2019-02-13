Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2019) -CannaOne Technologies (CSE: CNNA) ("CannaOne" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has launched www.itsprimo.com ("itsprimo.com"), owned by Primo Networks ("Primo"). This new offering presented by Primo, is a unique branding and online marketplace experience powered exclusively by CannaOne's retail product "Bloomkit" (www.bloomkit.co). Core features of itsprimo.com, include a dispensary directory, robust brand pages, visual product attributes and multi-varied cannabis centric reviews. It is expected that the ecommerce component of the itsprimo.com site will be fully operational prior to the end of February 2019. Businesses in this sector with comparable marketplaces to that now being provided by Primo include Leafly and Weedmaps. Primo's target audience is primarily millennials with an urban and west coast lifestyle appeal. The User Interface objective is Streetwear friendly and the User Experience objective is designed to keep customers engaged through continuous new product releases.

Said, Solomon Riby-Williams, CEO, "We're really excited about the launch of this marketplace borne from the extremely hands-on product collaboration and development effort that was shared between CannaOne and the team at Primo.Itsprimo.com showcases the diverse multifunctionality of the BloomKit platform and is led by our goal to provide design focused and data-driven cannabis commerce solutions. We now look forward to the continuing release of further proprietary platform designs currently in development for other clients that will capture and highlight the additional functionalities of BloomKit."

CannaOne was initially engaged by Primo in 2018 to offer guidance as it related to custom web-development and design. Through evolution of the working relationship, effective February 4, 2019, CannaOne and Primo entered into a 24-month contract where CannaOne will oversee the optimized functionality of itsprimo.com while furthermore providing continuous development and implementation of other BloomKit features to the Primo product offering during the term.

About CannaOne

CannaOne has developed Bloomkit, the first product in the Bloom Product Suite; a turnkey enterprise software solution that can be utilized by any B-to-C cannabis company. The Bloomkit product was developed with modular dynamic features in mind, such as the capability to offer unique themed online storefronts for dispensaries, to inherently monitor and track pick-up and delivery logistics, and to deliver historical and current trending analytics to ensure optimal management of medical and recreational sales channels. These functionalities inherently ensure its users the highest levels of on-going customer satisfaction and the adaptability of Bloomkit, to operate and satisfy regulatory environments of any governing body around the World, truly affords it the ability to serve an overall base of global clientele with a software suite that sits at the forefront of the industry. The Bloom Product Suite is representative of complete data driven and design focused software solutions that contain diverse system architectures and provide intelligent, machine learning that will give clients detailed industry business insights and ultimately lead to the creation and management of predictive content and product recommendation engines.

