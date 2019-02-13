As from February 14, 2019, CLX Communications AB (publ) will change short name to SINCH. Unchanged Company name: CLX Communications AB ----------------------------------------------- Current short name: CLX ----------------------------------------------- New short name: SINCH ----------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0007439112 ----------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 113927 ----------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 7050 Nasdaq Stockholm AB