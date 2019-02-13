Utility Egenco is seeking developers for a large-scale solar power plant in Salima, in central Malawi.Malawi's utility the Electricity Generation Company (Malawi) Ltd - Egenco - has launched a tender for a 20 MW solar project near Salima, in the central region of the country. "Egenco plans to install the solar PV plant close to a growing load center - Salima - to maximize benefits to the national grid and satisfy the afternoon peak demand," the utility said in a statement, adding land for the project has been secured. The plant will be developed in two 10 MW phases and connected to the grid at ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...