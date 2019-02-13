Mobile World Congress--At Mobile World Congress 2019, NanoLock Security, a leading management and security provider for IoT and connected devices, and Micron Technology, Inc.(Nasdaq: MU), an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, will be demonstrating a Flash-to-Cloud management solution for security in Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices. The combined solution provides operators, cloud companies and enterprises a market-ready platform for trusted management including services like secure updates and protection of IoT devices across device architectures with the new Authenta Technology in standard flash memory.

NanoLock Security's platform is used by operators, industrial companies and automotive customers globally and is becoming a significant part of the emerging IoT security and management revolution.

The complementary NanoLock and Micron Authenta technologies enhance the protection of a wide range of IoT products and cloud management of those devices. The solutions enable strong Flash-to-Cloud integrity and protection from the production line to field deployment, and after the device's end of life, while consuming virtually zero computing and power resources. The combined solution creates a new value proposition in the IoT domain, as it not only provides robust device protection, but also trusted management of IoT devices. The offering can be used by service providers, like operators and cloud companies, as a new revenue engine for IoT business units.

The combination of the NanoLock and Micron Authenta solution emphasizes the universal need for trusted management with enhanced security in IoT devices," said Yoni Kahana, vice president of customers for NanoLock. "A secure channel between end devices and the cloud, and the ability to seamlessly manage that channel simplifies IoT deployments and simultaneously provides a revenue stream for customers."

NanoLock will showcase and demonstrate its cloud management platform for IoT device solutions with Micron at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Hall 2, Room 2A4Ex. This is a unique opportunity for operators, cloud companies, enterprises, automotive OEMs and industrial companies to meet with NanoLock and Micron experts to learn about the Flash-to-Cloud management solution.

Please contact NanoLock to schedule a meeting at MWC and experience the Flash-to-Cloud solution. Contact NanoLock at:

Subscribe to the NanoLock Newsletter to get the latest news on IoT and Automotive security.

Please visit www.nanolocksecurity.com for more information and follow NanoLock on Twitter and LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190213005460/en/

Contacts:

Rainier Communications

Marianne Dempsey, 508-475-0025, Ext. 115



Jenna Beaucage, 508-475-0025, Ext. 124

nanolock@rainierco.com