sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

26,00 Euro		+4,00
+18,18 %
WKN: A1W5UR ISIN: US2267181046 Ticker-Symbol: CI5A 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CRITEO SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CRITEO SA ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,652
24,85
22:00
24,60
24,80
22:00
13.02.2019 | 15:46
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Criteo CEO Interview - Q4 & Full Year 2018 Results (Video)

PARIS, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo, the advertising platform for the open Internet, has just announced its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 results. Founder and CEO JB Rudelle comments on results and outlook.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/criteo-full-year-2018-results?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire

Topics covered in the interview include:

  • Q4 2018 highlights
  • Self-service platform
  • Retail media technology platform
  • 2019 priorities
  • Share buy-back program

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the advertising platform for the open Internet, an ecosystem that favors net neutrality, transparency and inclusiveness. 2,700 Criteo team members partner with more than 19,000 customers and thousands of publishers across the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers.

For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.


© 2019 PR Newswire