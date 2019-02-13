SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - Distribution of equity certificates

SpareBank 1 SMN has on 12 February purchased 23,292 equity certificates at a price of NOK 89.20 per equity certificate. The ECC's will be distributed to employees in the parent bank.
Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated 8 February 2019 for more information about the distribution.
After this transaction the bank owns 92,270 ECC's.
Trondheim, 13 February 2019
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)
Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire