SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - Distribution of equity certificates

SpareBank 1 SMN has on 12 February purchased 23,292 equity certificates at a price of NOK 89.20 per equity certificate. The ECC's will be distributed to employees in the parent bank.

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated 8 February 2019 for more information about the distribution.

After this transaction the bank owns 92,270 ECC's.

Trondheim, 13 February 2019

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire

