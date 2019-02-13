Edison Investment Research - Pharmaceuticals & healthcare - Oncology Venture: Oncology Venture (OV) continues to provide regular response data from its ongoing LiPlaCis Phase II trial in patients with metastatic breast cancer (mBC). To date, 33% of the top one-third sub-population delineated by the drug response predictor (DRP) achieved partial remission (PR) or better. The data also suggested that tightening the LiPlaCis DRP threshold may increase response rates.ISIN: DK0060732477

