VENTUS GMBH: VENTUS Group Establishes Itself in Denmark and Thereby Expands Further its Current Activity with More Inspection and Optimization Solutions for the Wind Turbine Industry

The new Danish company "Ventus Wind Services A/S" will offer inspections and optimization of wind turbines, including gear inspection with endoscopy and drone inspection of blades. In addition, it will add the range of inspection and optimization services as already offered by the Austrian Ventus group, such as visual relative blade pitch measurements on wind turbines while in operation and nacelle-based LiDAR optimization services.

Michael Thorup Svensson states: "We are pleased to announce that our previous inspection activities continue, but now as part of the Austrian VENTUS Group. With the merger of our shared experiences and competencies, we get an even stronger product program, which we look forward to presenting to the wind turbine industry".

Ventus Group technical director Poul Anker Lübker states: "We are happy to complete our current inspection and optimization package by establishing VENTUS Wind Services A/S. The company will be responsible for the Nordic European region including UK and our off-shore activities globally with Michael Thorup Svensson as CEO and Preben Møller as sales manager."

In addition to inspection and optimization services, the VENTUS Group, which is headquartered in Vienna, also provides insurance solutions for the wind turbine industry and the group has, among other things, a very promising R&D project running within rotor monitoring. This project is partially supported by the Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG).

Ventus Lidar Service (Credit: Ventus GmbH)

Questions and contact:

Ventus GmbH

Poul Anker Lübker

+43-676-3407734

p.luebker@vib.at

www.ventusinsurance.com

Ventus Wind Services A/S

Michael Thorup Svensson

+45-2060-3486

ms@ventuswind.dk

www.ventuswind.dk