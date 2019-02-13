As of February 14, 2019, the following instruments issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB listed on STO Structured Products will change short names and trading codes. ISIN Old Short name New Short Name New Trading Code -------------------------------------------------------------- SE0010050328 SEBG3540W SEB G3540W SEB_G3540W -------------------------------------------------------------- SE0010050336 SEBG3541K SEB G3541K SEB_G3541K -------------------------------------------------------------- SE0010050344 SEBG3542K SEB G3542K SEB_G3542K -------------------------------------------------------------- SE0011896844 SEBG3544K SEB G3544K SEB_G3544K -------------------------------------------------------------- SE0010050005 SEBG3545K SEB G3545K SEB_G3545K -------------------------------------------------------------- SE0011896836 SEBG3551W SEB G3551W SEB_G3551W -------------------------------------------------------------- SE0011896851 SEBG3552W SEB G3552W SEB_G3552W -------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB