Mittwoch, 13.02.2019

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13.02.2019 | 16:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Eastman Chemical Company: Mark Costa to Address the Barclays Industrials Select Conference

Media Advisory Issued February 13, 2019

Industrial Select
Conference		 Mark Costa, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the Barclays Industrials Select Conference in Miami on February 20, 2019 at 10:20 a.m. ET.

Live Webcast Mr. Costa's presentation will be webcast live on www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/).

Replay An audio replay of the presentation will be available at www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/), events & presentations.

Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Riddle, Vice President, Investor Relations, Government Affairs &
Corporate Communications
212-835-1620 / griddle@eastman.com (mailto:griddle@eastman.com)

Media Contact:
Tracy Kilgore Addington, Corporate Communications Manager
423-224-0498 / tracy@eastman.com (mailto:tracy@eastman.com)




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Eastman Chemical Company via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)