6 River Systems, Inc., the provider of the world's first and only fully collaborative mobile robotics solution, is pleased to announce general availability in Europe just two years after the company's U.S. debut. Their announcement is timed with the first European deployments of their solution.

"We're very excited to offer our warehouse automation solutions to the European market," Chris Lingamfelter, 6 River Systems (6RS) Vice President of Sales said. "Europe has a rich history in warehouse automation. Historically, automation projects were very large and complicated and expensive to implement. Our approach offers European warehouse operators of all sizes a new, flexible and scalable way to automate."

"Europe is very strategic for us as we want to offer our customers a global solution," Rylan Hamilton, 6RS' co-CEO and co-founder added. "We understand just how competitive and demanding the European market is and we wanted to do this right. We have spent the past year getting ready for this launch. We have an experienced international team and an excited European customer base."

The 6 River Systems solution is powered by robots called "Chucks" and cloud-based software. The Chucks communicate with the software to coordinate all the tasks on warehouse floors. The result is a fleet of Chucks working seamlessly and collaboratively with associates to eliminate long walks, reduce in-aisle walking and speed up warehouse tasks, including put-away, picking, replenishment and sorting.

One of 6RS' first European customers is Bleckmann, a global third party logistics leader headquartered in the Netherlands. Bleckmann specializes in fulfillment for the fashion and lifestyle sector.

"At Bleckmann we continuously search for high-end, innovative solutions that can contribute to the improvement of our service," Steven Rymenans, Strategy and Development Director said. "After screening the market we came to the conclusion that 6 River Systems is the best fit to our operations and expectations. The solution is easy to implement rapidly, without impacting our warehouse infrastructure. This means that we can roll-out the project smoothly, bringing direct benefits to our operations."

6RS is presenting Chuck at LogiMAT 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany, from Feb.19-21. Bleckmann and 6RS executives will participate in a ceremonial contract signing at LogiMAT on Feb.19. This event is open to the media and takes place in Hall 1 Stand K37 at 14:00 CET/MEZ.

About 6 River Systems

6 River Systems was founded in Boston, Massachusetts in 2015 by Jerome Dubois, Rylan Hamilton and Chris Cacioppo. Jerome and Rylan were previously executives at Kiva Systems (now Amazon Robotics). The 6 River Systems engineering team has decades of automation, software and operations experience and has designed, built and deployed the world's largest warehouse automation solutions. The company's goal is to make fulfillment faster and more efficient by building flexible automation solutions that generate immediate and lasting value for customers.

6 River Systems is supported by world-class venture capital firms and strategic investors, including Menlo Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, Eclipse and iRobot. Amy Villeneuve, former president and COO of Kiva Systems, is a member of the board.

About Bleckmann

Bleckmann, established in 1862, is a leader in Supply Chain Management (SCM) solutions for the global fashion lifestyle industry. Bleckmann aims to provide its customers with the best SCM solutions. The logistics company has developed to an omni-channel service provider and has its offices in Europe, the United States and Asia, with approximately 300 million Euro revenue.

