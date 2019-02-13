sprite-preloader
13.02.2019 | 16:53
Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q4 conference call

Oslo, Norway, 13 February 2019


Vistin Pharma ASA will release its fourth quarter 2018 results on Tuesday 19 February 2019. Reference is also made to the business updates from the company on 4 January and 8 January.

Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties on 19 February at 10:00 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.


The fourth quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:


Telephone conference:

Confirmation Code:........ 8759564

International Dial-In: ..... +44 (0) 2071 928000

Norway, Oslo................. 21563012
United States, New York. 16467740219


Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ustfvg7g



For further information, please contact:


Gunnar Manum

CFO

+47 95 17 91 90

gunnar.manum@vistin.com (mailto:gunnar.manum@vistin.com)


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Vistin Pharma ASA via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)