Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q4 conference call

Oslo, Norway, 13 February 2019
Vistin Pharma ASA will release its fourth quarter 2018 results on Tuesday 19 February 2019. Reference is also made to the business updates from the company on 4 January and 8 January.
Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties on 19 February at 10:00 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.
The fourth quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:
Telephone conference:
Confirmation Code:........ 8759564
International Dial-In: ..... +44 (0) 2071 928000
Norway, Oslo................. 21563012
United States, New York. 16467740219
Webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ustfvg7g
*****
For further information, please contact:
Gunnar Manum
CFO
+47 95 17 91 90
gunnar.manum@vistin.com (mailto:gunnar.manum@vistin.com)
