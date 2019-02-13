Clean energy analyst BloombergNEF says the U.S. installed 11.7 GWdc last year - 15% more capacity than earlier estimated - as well as 292 MW of batteries. Despite new solar and wind growth, and coal closures, however, emissions still rose from 2017 levels on the back on increased gas use.From pv magazine USA. Today the U.S. got its first real estimate of solar installations in 2018, with findings that indicated, despite four different rounds of tariffs - not to mention net metering and rate design battles and the gutting of the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act at state level - solar installations ...

