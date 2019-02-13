The 10 MW system at Tata Power Delhi Distribution's Rohini substation is said to be South Asia's largest.From pv magazine India. The 10 MW grid-connected system, owned by AES and Mitsubishi Corporation, will pave the path for wider adoption of grid-scale energy storage technology across India. It uses the Advancion energy storage platform from Fluence, a joint venture formed by Siemens and AES. Speaking at the launch, Praveer Sinha, CEO and managing director of Tata Power said: "Grid-scale energy storage will pave the way for ancillary market services, power quality management, effective renewable ...

