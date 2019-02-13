The region's largest rooftop solar system has been mounted on a plastics factory in Lithuania. The 1.4 MW site's inauguration was attended by 100 high-level guests from the nation's business community.With a 1.4 MW power rating, the Baltic's largest rooftop PV installation has been inaugurated on top of the factory roof of Retal, a supplier of 'sustainable plastics'. In the autumn, Sun Investment Group's Lithuanian branch I+D Energias Lithuania installed the PV system, which occupies 1.46 hectares, on the outskirts of Vilnius. The installer said the EU made funds available to support financing ...

