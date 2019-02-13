Out-of-the-box sensor platform provides enhanced sensor technology with industry's lowest power Bluetooth Low Energy

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, is pleased to announce the introduction of the RSL10 Sensor Development Kit, designed to provide engineering teams with a comprehensive platform for developing IoT applications with cutting-edge smart sensor technology, and enabled by the industry's lowest power Bluetooth Low Energy radio.

The RSL10 Sensor Development Kit brings together the highly integrated RSL10 System-in-Package (RSL10 SIP) with a range of advanced low power sensors from Bosch Sensortec. The development platform provides 9 degrees of freedom (DoF) detection and environmental monitoring, including ambient light, Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC), pressure, relative humidity and temperature. An ultra-low noise digital microphone is also included, along with a user-programmable RGB LED, three programmable push-button switches, and 64 kbit of EEPROM.

Commenting on the introduction of the RSL10 Sensor Development Kit, Dr. Peter Weigand, Vice President of Marketing, Bosch Sensortec, said: "We were excited to work with ON Semiconductor on the RSL10 Sensor Kit. This small form-factor platform includes Bosch Sensortec's highly integrated BME680 environmental sensor to detect a broad range of gases for air quality applications, as well as our BMM150 geomagnetic sensor and the BHI160 smart sensor for high accuracy motion sensing. The RSL10 Sensor Kit combines motion and environmental sensing with the ultra-low power capabilities of the Bluetooth 5 certified RSL10 to enable a new class of consumer and industrial IoT applications with improved sensor technology and longer battery life."

Using the RSL10 Sense and Control mobile application, developers can connect to the RSL10 Sensor Development Kit to monitor sensors and to evaluate the kit's features (optional right out-of-the-box). The app also supports multiple commercial cloud platforms for uploading sensor data.

Wiren Perera, who heads IoT at ON Semiconductor, added: "The RSL10 Sensor Development Kit, enabled by the industry's lowest power Bluetooth Low Energy radio, will set the standard for ultra-low-power Bluetooth enabled smart sensor design. We are delighted to have the support of Bosch Sensortec in bringing the RSL10 Sensor Development Kit to market."

The RSL10 Sensor Development Kit is available now from ON Semiconductor alongside a number of other energy-efficient rapid prototyping platforms for IoT, including the Bluetooth IoT Development Kit and the recently-introduced Energy Harvesting Bluetooth Low Energy Switch. The RSL10 is available in a 5.5 mm2 WLCSP, a 6mm by 6mm QFN package, and a complete System-in-Package (SiP) with an integrated antenna.

Visit the ON Semiconductor booth (Booth 260, Hall 4A) at Embedded World, February 26-28th for a live demonstration of how service-provider companies can use the RSL10 Sensor Development Kit to monitor worker safety. ON Semiconductor experts will be onsite showcasing our latest solutions for IoT including energy harvesting, smart lighting, and audio edge AI.

Additional resources documents:

IoT Prototyping Platforms Webpage

Sensor Development Kits Webpage

RSL10 Sensor Development Kit (RSL10-SENSE-GEVK)

Ultra-Low-Power Bluetooth Low Energy Mesh Node Demonstration Video

Low-Power Sensor Technology for the Internet of Things Blog

