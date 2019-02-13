Augmentum Fintech plc

Cancellation of share premium account

13 February 2019

As stated in the prospectus of Augmentum Fintech plc (the "Company") dated 22 February 2018, in order to increase the Company's distributable reserves, the Company had resolved that, subject to the confirmation and approval of the Court, the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company immediately following completion of the Issue be cancelled, and the amount of the share premium account so cancelled be credited to a reserve.

The Company is pleased to announce that, following the approval of the Court and the subsequent registration of the Court order with the Registrar of Companies on 12 February 2019, the cancellation of the share premium account has now become effective and the amount of £92,101,133 previously held in the share premium account has been transferred to a special distributable reserve.

