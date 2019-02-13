A renowned market intelligence solution provider, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest market size analysis study for the automotive industry. The study highlights how the client was able to access the market opportunities in the new geographies and improve their performance standards while enhancing sales, business stability, and brand recognition.

With technological advancements and entry of new players in the automotive market, the companies in the automotive industry constantly need to analyze the market size and opportunities while looking to expand their business. Lack of proper market research can result in huge revenue losses, leading to decline in the market position. This has compelled the companies in the automotive industry to thoroughly analyze the market size and demands of the customers' before entering a new market.

The business challenge:The client is a leading automotive manufacturer serving throughout the Western United States and South America. With a workforce of 1900+, the company was looking to expand their access to new geographies. With technological advancements and entry of new players in the market, the client was facing fierce competition in the market. By leveraging market size analysis engagement, the client wanted to develop an appropriate market entry strategy to enter the new market segments. Additionally, they wanted a detailed analysis of market components such as entry barriers, new opportunities, and risks to achieve higher market shares in a cost-efficient manner.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, "Market size analysis helps organizations to find new market niches, add values to their data, operate more efficiently, and minimize risks across geographies."

The solution offered:With the help of Infiniti's market size analysis engagement, the automotive manufacturer gained deep insight into their target markets and customers. This helped them develop a new business plan to market their products in the new segments. Moreover, the market size analysis helped the client to enhance their current route-to-market strategy, to market their products in a more productive manner. Altogether, by leveraging Infiniti's market size analysis solution, they were able to achieve higher market share in the new segments.

Infiniti Research's market size analysis engagement helped the client to:

Understand the market scenario and make adjustments in their marketing initiatives

Estimate the CAGR of the automotive products for the next five years

Infiniti Research's market size analysis engagement offered predictive insights on:

Developing a new business plan to effectively market their products

Achieving higher market share in new segments

