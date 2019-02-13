The following information is based on a press release from the company on February 13, 2019 and may be subject to change. The voluntary public cash tender offer of Ahlsell AB (AHSL, SE0009155005) by Quimper AB has received acceptances more than 90% of entire share capital in AHSL. In accordance to the "Rules for the Construction and Maintenance of the VINX All-Share, Benchmark, Tradable and Sector Indexes", Version 2.3, rule 5.9, NASDAQ Global Index Group will remove AHSL from VINX Benchmark index effective February 18, 2019. Last inclusion date for AHSL will be February 15, 2019. There will be no replacement of the constituent in the index until the next semi-annual review is effective. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at index@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=708834