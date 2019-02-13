Substantial gains in revenue, cloud business contribute to six-year 31% CAGR boosted by market need for modern integrations with today's evolving ecosystems

Cleo, the global leader in ecosystem integration solutions, posted a 45 percent gain in year-over-year new subscription bookings and more than doubled its cloud business in 2018 as the market's increasing appetite for cloud and SaaS integration, IT modernization, and ecosystem enablement have fueled demand for intelligent integration.

While proactive investment in product and personnel are contributing factors, it's Cleo's "outside-in" approach to solving critical integration challenges that's resonating most in the market, leading to a 31 percent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the company over the past six years. Underscoring this marketplace need, a recent Cleo survey shows that 57 percent of companies say they're losing up to $500,000 in annual revenue due to inefficient B2B, application, and data integrations with their growing ecosystems of partners, suppliers, and customers.

"Businesses today are actually creating inefficiency by trying to solve B2B integration and application integration separately but they are not separate challenges," said Mahesh Rajasekharan, CEO of Cleo. "We believe traditional approaches to tackling business integration are wrong, a view wholly supported by the burgeoning demand for the robust capabilities delivered by Cleo Integration Cloud."

It's no surprise, then, that Cleo's 2018 growth correlates with the company's fall 2017 launch of the Cleo Integration Cloud platform and its targeted focus on delivering enhanced business outcomes through ecosystem integration. By embracing an ecosystem view, understanding their end-to-end business processes from the outside-in, and playing into the market forces that are driving the need for digital transformation, Cleo believes organizations seeking to modernize can empower themselves to shape their own futures.

Cleo now helps more than 8,000 customers in every industry consolidate, integrate, and automate the mission-critical data flows driving their important ecosystem relationships and powering their businesses. The company's 2018 success continues an accomplished six-year period in which the company has significantly grown its revenue, employee count, office locations, and solution offerings.

45 percent year-over-year new subscription bookings growth

year-over-year new subscription bookings growth 95 percent customer renewal rate

customer renewal rate 10 percent increase in overall headcount, including office expansions in London, Chicago, and Bangalore, India

increase in overall headcount, including office expansions in London, Chicago, and Bangalore, India A G2 Crowd rating of 4.4 out of 5.0 for Cleo Integration Cloud, which helped Cleo net "Leader" ratings in the EDI and iPaaS technology categories, and gain recognition on G2's annual "Top 50 Products for the Mid-Market" list

out of 5.0 for Cleo Integration Cloud, which helped Cleo net "Leader" ratings in the EDI and iPaaS technology categories, and gain recognition on G2's annual "Top 50 Products for the Mid-Market" list Net Promoter Score of 79 , in an industry where the average is 31

, in an industry where the average is 31 33 percent year-over-year increase in attendance at Cleo Connect, the company's annual customer event

year-over-year increase in attendance at Cleo Connect, the company's annual customer event More than doubling its number of cloud customers year over year

These figures not only indicate the market's significant trust in Cleo as a company, but its trust in Cleo's ability to deliver the integration solutions that fulfill market requirements.

"Business survival, not technology, is what's driving the market demand for easier, more complete integration solutions," Rajasekharan said. "Separate API tools and B2B legacy solutions are not enough. And this is why single-platform ecosystem integration solutions like Cleo Integration Cloud, which extend beyond traditional capabilities to support true hybrid deployments, improve integration visibility, and reduce complexity for multiple integration scenarios, are being best received by the marketplace."

For more information about Cleo's marketplace vision for ecosystem integration, go to www.cleo.com.

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer's potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of enterprise data. Cleo gives customers a strategic, "outside-in" visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.

