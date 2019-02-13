Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their article on the benefits of retail analytics in boosting business outcomes. This article highlights the impact that leveraging retail analytics solutions can have on businesses. It also gives an overview of how retail analytics can help businesses in developing successful cross-channel and multi-channel retail strategies and offers actionable insights into customer preferences and demands.

Over the past few years, the retail industry has grown steadily owing to the popularity of online shopping. But with this rapid growth of the business, the retail sector is facing serious challenges too such as maintaining an online presence, improving customer experiences, keeping pace with consumer demands and staying ahead of rivals in the competitive landscape. Even top retail businesses face hurdles while utilizing retail analytics for the growth of their business and driving profitability.

Benefits of retail analytics:

Enhances store performance

Retail analytics helps retailers in understanding and analyzing in-store customer behaviors. Additionally, it also helps retail businesses in tracing their shopping patterns and dwelling times. Furthermore, uncovers huge opportunities for all kinds of retail operations for individual stores as well as shopping malls. Also, by examining retail sales trends, retailers can assess the best staffing options, the most appealing design techniques, and the most effective selling tactics.

Improves business decision making

Retail analytics help retail companies to dig deeper into the customer data to make wise and informed decisions. Furthermore, by leveraging retail analytics solutions, retailers can make better pricing decisions through price monitoring. This not only helps them sell the right product at the right price but also offers granular insights into business processes to improve the overall business outcome...

Optimizes customer experience

Retail analytics can be utilized to boost the shopping experience by solving customer problems in real time. Also, it enables companies to deal with out-of-stock situations. Moreover, by assessing the customers' purchasing behavior, retailers can cater to their needs by offering the products they want at the most appropriate time.

