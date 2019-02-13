Regulatory News:

The LUMIBIRD Group (Paris:LBIRD) [FR0000038242 LBIRD], the European leader for laser technologies, is announcing the dismissal of the lawsuits by both Quantel Medical and Iridex, in Europe and the United States, concerning the dispute between the two companies over the past year.

This information was confirmed by Iridex in a press release dated February 12.

Marc Le Flohic, LUMIBIRD's Chairman and CEO: "I am delighted that a swift resolution has been found to bring an end to the differences between Quantel Medical and Iridex. This has enabled us to avoid lengthy and costly proceedings, and we will be able to continue developing and marketing our products for treating glaucoma and retinal pathologies with complete peace of mind"

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 500 employees and over €100 million of revenues and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris C Compartment. FR0000038242 LBIRD www.lumibird.com

