Valmet: VALMET Oyj: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 13.02.2019

Valmet Oyj NOTIFICATION

13.02.2019 at 18:30

VALMET Oyj: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 13.02.2019







Date 13.02.2019 Exchange transaction Buy Share class VALMT Amount 22,500 Average price/share 21.8084 EUR Highest price/share 21.9000 EUR Lowest price/share 21.7400 EUR Total price 490,689.00 EUR

The shares held by Valmet Oyj on 13.02.2019:

VALMT 315,706

On behalf of Valmet Oyj



Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:

Tuomas Kivimäki, Vice President, Treasurer, Valmet, tel. +358 50 403 2403

