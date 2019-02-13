Marijuana News Today
The marijuana news today has some good news coming our way via the Rockies, while the pot stock market saw gains across the board.
Colorado marijuana sales have surpassed $6.0 billion since the state legalized pot back in 2014, while taxes generated by the weed industry grew nearly eight percent last year, according to the a state report. (Source: "Colorado legal pot industry sales grew 3 percent in 2018, top $6 billion since recreational use began," CNBC, February 12, 2019.)
Last year saw continued growth in the Colorado marijuana market,.
