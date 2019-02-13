The "UK Consumer Investments 2018: Consumer Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aim of the report is to study how UK consumers behave when they make financial investments.
Consumer investing behaviour is studied in terms of consumers who currently own investments and consumers who hold money in a form which could potentially be released to invest into investment products (e.g. held in cash or defined contribution pensions if the consumer is aged 55+).
The report considers what types of assets consumers hold, how they purchase and invest and what factors influence their purchases. It also considers how consumer investment behaviour has been influenced by developments like fund platforms.
The report found, for example, that 78% of consumers can be considered as Investors, that is they own one or more of three types of asset: risky investment products (e.g., equities, unit trusts, investment property, self-invested pension plans), cash or defined contribution pensions which they have the right to access and withdraw money from.
Investors fall into two prime groups: Uncertain Investors (around one-in-four Investors) and Positive Investors (around three-quarters of Investors). These two groups are differentiated by their attitudes to taking risks, their levels of wealth, financial knowledge, approaches to investing and their gender and social grade.
Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Two main groups of Investors
- Consumers are confident managing their money but are less confident handling their investments
- Investors like to do it for themselves
- But that doesn't mean professional support is not needed
- Investors shift their judgements according to their wealth and confidence
- The typical Investor invest in two asset classes
- And Investors are showing some caution about the coming year
2. Introduction
- Definitions
- Abbreviations
3. Who Are Retail Investors?
- Key findings
- Almost half of consumers own investment products
- Three types of consumer
- Age, gender and income the great discriminators
- The typical Risk-Taking Investor has 261,000 invested
- Remember averages can be deceptive
- Wealth begets wealth
4. Where Do Retail Investors Invest Their Money?
- Key findings
- Shares and SIPPS the most popular form of investments
- Larger portfolios allow more diversity and risk taking
- Seven-in-ten Investors have an ISA
- Stocks and share the main component of Investment ISAs
- And they form a significant component of Investment funds/pension products
- Fund holders like their fund actively managed
- Strong movement into cash over the coming year
- Investors with low or medium portfolio diversification the most likely to invest more
- Further caution despite a good year
- Satisfaction comes from earning a return of 3% or more
- Investors may be cautious about Brexit, but they still expect a better return
5. How Retail Investors Approach Investing
- Key findings
- While most consumers feel confident managing their money
- This confidence does not extend to making investment decisions
- Because investors are risk averse
- More motives drive wealth accumulation which provides more reasons to invest
- The Circle of Investment life
6. How Retail Investors Manage Their Financial Affairs
- Key findings
- Investors are doing it for themselves
- Investors may like to self-manage but that doesn't mean they do not need any help
- The more advice, guidance and support needed, the more professional help is sought
- They may like to self-manage but they put most faith in IFAs if seeking advice
- If you get Professional help, you also tend to let them press the buy button
- When doing it for themselves, it is done online
- Will online tools push more Investors into DIY Investing?
- Fund platforms appeal to young male Investors adopting a mixed approach
- Young, confident investors power online investing
7. How Retail Investors Judge What to Buy
- Key findings
- Investors prefer monthly investment products
- Investors like their returns balanced or tipped towards income generation
- Investors check frequently but judge over the medium term
- Investment judgements change according to the level of wealth owned
- And according to the type of investor
- And according to the motives or goals of investing
- Investors weigh up returns versus risk when buying
- The More wealth you have the more factors you weigh up
- The bigger the risks taken the more you deliberate about your choices
8. Two Main Groups of Investors
9. Appendix
