IKEA Retail U.S. opens fifth store in Texas with 10,000 home furnishing products, family-friendly activities and special offers

IKEA, the world's leading home furnishings retailer, today opened the doors of its Live Oak store to customers at 9 a.m. CT. Before the doors opened, store manager Diedre Goodchild, Live Oak Mayor Mary Dennis, Sweden Deputy Chief of Mission Göran Lithell and IKEA U.S. Deputy Retail Manager Gus Tinajero were present to welcome the community with a traditional Swedish log-sawing ceremony, bringing good luck to the new store and its guests.

IKEA celebrates grand opening of Live Oak, TX store, welcoming visitors with family-friendly events, special offers and thousands of dollars in gift cards won by Norma Bautista ($2,000), Eloy La Que III ($1,500) and Brenda Cantu ($500) pictured here. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are excited and proud to offer the San Antonio community our unique IKEA shopping experience and affordable home furnishing solutions," said Diedre Goodchild, store manager. "We appreciate the warm welcome from the community and are very excited to be here. Today's grand opening reflects the community's enthusiasm, and our co-workers can't wait to welcome them into the store."

IKEA Live Oak grand opening visitors will be greeted with family-friendly activities, special offers and a chance to win thousands of dollars in gift cards-including three (3) gift cards valued at $500, $1,500 and $2,000 awarded prior to the doors opening. Throughout the entire day, visitors who join the IKEA FAMILY loyalty program or scan their IKEA FAMILY card in-store at an IKEA FAMILY kiosk, will also be automatically entered for a chance to win one of twenty (20) $250 IKEA gift cards. Two winners will be randomly drawn and announced every hour from 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on opening day.

The 289,000-square-foot IKEA Live Oak store reflects the same unique architectural design for which IKEA stores are known worldwide. It was built on 31 acres at the southwest corner of Interstate 35 and Loop 1604, approximately 15 miles northeast of downtown San Antonio. IKEA Live Oak features nearly 10,000 exclusively designed items, 40 inspirational room-settings, three model home interiors, a supervised children's play area, and 359-seat restaurant serving Swedish specialties including meatballs with lingonberries and salmon plates, as well as American dishes.

About IKEA

Since its 1943 founding in Sweden, IKEA has offered home furnishings of good design and function at affordable prices. Ingka Group, a strategic partner and the largest franchisee of the IKEA franchisee system operates 368 IKEA stores and touchpoints in 30 countries, including 49 in the U.S. During the past year, 160,000 co-workers welcomed 838 million visits to IKEA stores and more than 2.35 billion visits to IKEA.com.

For more information, contact press.us@ikea.com.

