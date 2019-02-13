Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2019) - LottoGopher Holdings Inc. (CSE: LOTO) (OTC Pink: LTTGF) (FSE: 2LG) ("LottoGopher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to a reorganization of management, ahead of the Company's transformative acquisition of Bravio Technologies, Mr. Greg Cavers has been appointed to the Board of Directors and as Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Edward J. Tobin has been appointed to the Board of Directors and as interim Chief Executive Officer.

Greg Cavers is a dedicated, proactive professional with over 15+ years' of financial experience. Operating as a strategic CFO Mr. Cavers specialises in the financial modeling of scalable operations. Mr. Cavers Key strengths are Financial reporting, IFRS; Regulatory reporting OSFI, MFDA; Management reporting and Tax requirements; Strategic operational Budgeting and Forecasting; Cash Flow modeling and Acquisition Due-diligence; as well as Systems implementation and process re-engineering. Mr. Caver's initial role with LottoGopher will see him manage internal and external audit requirements for IFRS, US GAAP and help guide LottoGopher through its current transaction.

Edward J. Tobin is the current COO of PlasmaNet Inc. Managing Director of 1847 Partners LLC. Mr. Tobin was previously a Director of Global Emerging Markets North America, Inc. (GEM), where for 15 years he managed Special Situations and Venture investing for GEM's Partners Capital Fund. Mr. Tobin was also a principal and on the investment committee of the MENA Fund, a Shari'ah compliant private equity fund which was a joint venture between GEM and VC Bank, itself a Shari'ah compliant bank based in Bahrain. In addition to these activities, while at GEM Mr. Tobin oversaw structured finance transactions in industries such as clean tech, consumer/retail, alternative finance, media, telecommunications, manufacturing, retailing, real estate and life sciences. Prior to joining GEM, Mr. Tobin was Managing Director of Lincklaen Partners, a private family investment office. Previously, he had been a portfolio manager with Neuberger and Berman, managing both pension funds and private client capital in the public equity markets. Prior to N&B, he was a Vice President of Nordberg Capital, Inc. Mr. Tobin serves as a Board member of 1847 Holdings LLC, Peekay Boutiques, Inc., PPI Management LLC, and GEM Holdings LLC, in addition to his various philanthropic activities. Mr. Tobin received his MBA from the Wharton School, as well as a Master of Science in Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Ali Zamani LottoGopher director commented: "The newly appointed LottoGopher leadership team is in full support of the current transaction and aims to finalize the RTO transaction with Bravio by the end of March. Management will ensure to keep our shareholders up to date as things progress. Speaking on behalf of the whole LottoGopher team I would like to take this opportunity to thank our existing shareholders for their continued support and patience as both parties focus on the merge and the exciting times ahead for the combined company."

Ali Zamani, a current director of the Company, has stepped down as interim Chief Financial Officer, he will hand over the role to Mr. Cavers with immediate effect.

Furthermore, James Morel has resigned from his role as a director, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company and Saveneet Singh has resigned from his role as a director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Messrs. Singh and Morel for their hard work and contributions to the Company.

About LottoGopher

LottoGopher Holdings owns and operates websites including LottoGopher.com and FreeLotto.com. LottoGopher.com is a lottery messenger service that allows users to easily order and manage their state lottery tickets online using a debit or credit card. By allowing individuals to choose their numbers and safely order tickets for the official lottery drawings in California, LottoGopher makes it simple for users to keep track of their tickets and winnings. LottoGopher Holdings also owns and operates the FreeLotto.com sweepstakes, online marketing and free member acquisition website. FreeLotto.com has attracted over 65 million members to date and has awarded nearly $100 million in prize money. Since its inception in 1999, FreeLotto members have played over 3.7 billion games. Currently, the FreeLotto website attracts over 7.3 million unique visitors per month and produces over 20,000 small prize winners per month. A global online database company, FreeLotto is a proven direct marketing model that offers free membership and a subscription service for its daily sweepstakes games.

