Own Group and Hamersley Partners Collaborate on Digital Assets Platform

Own Group and Hamersley Partners are today pleased to announce an important new deal and strategic partnership to create a platform for digital assets.

The deal will see Hamersley Digital Markets, a Hamersley Partners company, combine their deep network of institutional investors with Own's full stack tokenisation technology. The combined strategic partnership will launch a new platform for the complete end-to-end lifecycle management of digital securities. HDM will be able to introduce their institutional investors to a whole new way of exposure to asset classes, manage primary issuance offerings, support liquid secondary trading on new digital asset exchanges, and offer issuer services such as corporate actions.

Hamersley Partners is an SEC registered broker dealer founded in 2004 in Boston, Massachusetts. It is a member of FINRA and SIPC. HDM principals have been investing in crypto currencies since 2013. The mission of HDM is to capitalize on what they see as the enormous growth potential coming from digital asset adoption.

Own Group is an innovative technology provider, based in Europe, specialising in tokenization solutions for companies across industries including financial services. Own works with established issuer clients to offer innovative new digital assets whilst also improving efficiencies in complex and illiquid financial markets. The founders of Own come from the world's largest stock transfer company that provides corporate trust, stock transfer and employee share plan services dating back to its inception in 1978.

Sascha Ragtschaa, CEO of Own, welcomes the partnership: "We are excited to sign this deal with Hamersley and work together on providing a seamless asset tokenization process for forward-thinking clients in North America and the rest of the world. As always, Own is proud to be joining forces with such a long-standing and established financial services player looking to innovate the financial markets".

Peter Pavlina, Managing Principal of Hamersley Partners: "We welcome the opportunity to partner with a team with roots dating back over 25 years in the traditional investment management world. Their enormous global reach, deep understanding of the demands of institutional investors, internally developed, proprietary blockchain infrastructure, and experience with issuers across many different industries gives us confidence we have partnered with a talented and promising organization."

About Hamersley Partners

Hamersley Partners is a third-party marketing firm focused on selecting institutional-quality investment managers and increasing their assets. The team at Hamersley Partners has over 50 years of investment and sales experience and has raised over $5.1 billion in assets since 2008 from US and international institutional investors. Hamersley Partners is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC, a member of FINRA and SIPC, as well as a member of Third Party Marketers Association.

About Own Group

Own Group has created a digital marketplace for financial assets, enabling new business growth opportunities through a single, global platform. They provide the full-service, integrated technology needed for manging the complete investment lifecycle. Own's marketplace removes geographical barriers to unlock an untapped, international investor base, and provides quicker, cheaper access to capital by cutting out middlemen. It's user-friendly and simple to run, and is competitively priced compared to equity crowdfunding, private funding, business loans, VCs and IPOs.

