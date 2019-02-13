Energent Media: Crime London by The Kistermann Sisters

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2019 / Crime London is a dynamic footwear brand, established in 2012 by young entrepreneurs, Lisa and Jessica Kistermann.

The twinning duo have been working on creating fashion forward concepts since a young age. During their studies in London the sisters realized that there weren't many premium high quality sneakers for a reasonable price. Recognising both a challenge and an opportunity - Crime London was born. A sneaker that would bridge the gap between street-wear and high-end fashion.

Growing its wholesale distribution into more than 1,000 international stockists (including Luisa Via Roma, Farfetch and Galleries La Fayette) and trending upwards with a sell-through rate of 85% in just a short amount of years; leads them in selling more than 120,000 pairs per season.

The Kistermanns have guided the company to annual sales of €16 million for the year of 2018 by emphasizing international expansion particularly online where it generated a plus 45% compared to the previous year.

In May 2014, Crime London opened their first mono-brand store in the idyllic young and cool island of Ibiza. A location the perfectly reflects the mood of the brand.

Crime London breaks the mold by now releasing its Spring/Summer 2019 collection - the range exhibits sleek, minimal designs that capture the essence of fine luxurious Italian quality materials while keeping a lower tiered international price (€139 to €259).

The Kistermann's centre their latest sneaker line-up on a variety of unique and contemporary silhouettes with a luxury reinterpretation. From classic premium leather, to hi-tech waterproof neoprene, to silver metal studs and gems; handmade with great care in the Island of the Gods, Indonesia.

Showcasing the collections at various trade-shows and in their multiple showrooms around Europe, Crime London has enjoyed immense success.

As the sisters bring their passions and inspirations to more and more places, Crime London is designed to become more than a sneaker brand only - blending culture into design. Creativity into spaces. This is what keeps them inspired while developing their collections.

The Crime London Spring/Summer 2019 collection is available to purchase now at Crime London's web store and select retailers

Contact:

Hoang Nguyen

240 620 9652

SOURCE: Energent Media

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/535231/Crime-London-by-The-Kistermann-Sisters