The global handbag market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190213005711/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global handbag market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Owing to consumers' busy schedules and rapid internet penetration, manufacturers are offering product information on company websites and across social media. This helps manufacturers achieve brand awareness and product information which will help to drive the growth of the global handbag market. The adoption of digital products such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops have further boosted the growth of the handbag market as they enable brand promotion through social media and facilitate sales through easy access to online retail channels.

As per Technavio, the adoption of omnichannel retailing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This globalhandbag market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global handbag market: Adoption of omnichannel retailing

Omnichannel retailing is an emerging mode of distribution which is gaining traction with the development of digital technologies and e-commerce markets. Omnichannel retailing helps luxury and non-luxury handbag brands to bridge the gap between customer experiences across the world. Another advantage of omnichannel retailing is that handbag vendors can accept e-commerce returns from different regions, as well as place orders and manage directly using inventory information in every country with an Order Management System (OMS). It also provides a seamless and consistent shopping experience, irrespective of the touchpoint used. Thus, omnichannel retailing establishes better inventory visibility, available-to-promise (ATP) capabilities, and enterprise resource planning (ERP) by canalizing wholesale reorders, store transactions, online orders, and inventory count at one place. Therefore, the use of omnichannel retailing provides convenience to consumers as well as vendors.

"With the increase in per capita income and the rise in sophisticated consumers, there has been a significant demand for handbags and accessories. Millennials are also taking a keen interest in trying new products and services such as personalization services and customized handbag designs. Such new products and services will contribute to the growth of the global handbag market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global handbag market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global handbag market by distribution channel (online and offline) and geographical regions (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America, respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to dominate the market and register the highest incremental growth due to the emerging middle class and increasing demand for fashion products.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190213005711/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com