The global laptop carry case market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

With continuous enforcement of strict weight regulations and sharply rising fares on excess luggage by the airlines, several business and corporate users, seek lightweight laptop bags that are best suited for travel. To address this growing demand, vendors operating in the market are introducing lightweight laptop bags by using high-end technology and hard-sided materials. Such lightweight and ultra-light laptop bags are very convenient to carry during travel and save luggage weight charges.

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for traveler laptop bags will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global laptop carry case market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global laptop carry case market: Increasing demand for traveler laptop bags

The growth in the travel industry will fuel the need of travel-oriented luggage or laptop bags. Vendors are coming up with multi-purpose laptop bags which can be used as a backpack, shoulder bag, crossbody bag, and a handheld bag. Another trend in the travel laptop bag market is the wheeled/roller laptop bag which can be used for business trips or weekend trips. Moreover, these bags have plenty of pockets to keep things well organized and are capable of holding all essential laptop accessories. They also have scratch and weather-resistant material shields, which protect the luggage interiors from spills and bumps, thereby increasing their durability.

"Vendors are investing heavily in the marketing and promotion of their products. They are focusing on consumer engagement, increasing brand awareness, and guiding consumers to stores or shopping websites. Vendors are also seen using various methods to increase their brand equity and promote their products via e-mail, print advertising, catalogs, and brochures. Therefore, such initiatives will drive market growth over the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global laptop carry case market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global laptop carry case market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geographical regions (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to continue dominating the global market as well as register the highest incremental growth due to the trend of purchasing luggage products as lifestyle products instead of utility products.

