The global single-use airway diagnostic devices market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of around 8% during the period 2019-2023.

Lung disorders such as lung cancer, tuberculosis, and pneumonia are primarily caused by dust, microbial infection, air pollution, smoke from tobacco products, and occupational chemicals. They impact the air sacs (alveoli) which can be examined with the help of single-use airway diagnostic devices. The single-use airway diagnostic devices help in preventing cross-contamination and therefore are instrumental in reducing cases of hospital-acquired infections (HAI). Thus, many end-users have been opting for single-use airway diagnostic devices to treat lung-related disorders.

As per Technavio, the growing focus on single-use sheath and accessories will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global single-use airway diagnostic devices market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global single-use airway diagnostic devices market: Growing focus on single-use sheath and accessories

Vendors have been developing various single-use accessories such as tubes, sheaths, forceps, and brushes to avoid the risk of contamination. Continuous studies and research are being conducted with regards to the development of such single-use accessories. Single-use sheaths in reusable bronchoscopes can help in reducing the chance of contamination and also ease the sterilization process.

"Single-use sheaths can be used with single-use airway diagnostic devices. This can help in the simplification of the reprocessing procedure. During the forecast period, the increasing advances in single-use bronchoscopes combined with single-use accessories will drive the growth of the market," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global single-use airway diagnostic devices market: Segmentation analysis

This single-use airway diagnostic devices market analysis report segments the market by product (single-use accessories and single-use endoscopy devices) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

The single-use accessories segment held the largest single-use airway diagnostic devices market share in 2018. This segment is growing significantly owing to the increasing demand for single-use devices and increasing government initiatives encouraging the acceptance and usage of single-use medical devices.

North America accounted for the highest share of the market in 2018. An increase in the number of lung-related disorders in North America has been promoting the demand for single-use airway diagnostic devices.

