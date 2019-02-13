Ontic, a BBA Aviation company and aerospace industry's leading provider of 'Extended Life Solutions' for Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) legacy products, has signed a new exclusive license agreement with a UK based OEM for Engine Pressure Transmitters, Fuel Flow Transmitters and Fluid Monitoring Chip Detectors.

These products are fitted on engines that include CF6 PT6 T700 and platforms that include Boeing 747, 757, 767; Airbus A300, A330; Pilatus PC-21, PC-9; King Air and Bombardier CRJ900. Under the terms of the agreement Ontic will now be responsible for all continuing Part 21 new build manufacturing as well as comprehensive Part 145 repairs and spares support for the global customers of this large installed-base.

Gareth Hall, President of Ontic, said: "Ontic is pleased to add these products to our portfolio and having them benefit from the Extended Life Solutions we provide. This license of product families in particular highlights Ontic's capability to strategically assist OEMs with the ongoing support of their non-core products, allowing the OEM to progress and concentrate on their strategic priorities."

This new license for Ontic continues the momentum from 2018 which saw the signing of 4 licenses with various OEM partners. Ontic will support these product families from its Chatsworth, California, facility.

Ontic's global legacy focus is supported by manufacturing and MRO facilities in Chatsworth, California; Creedmoor, North Carolina; Plainview, New York; Cheltenham in the United Kingdom; and in Singapore.

Ontic is a wholly owned subsidiary of BBA Aviation plc, with over 45 years of aerospace product manufacturing and aftermarket support experience. Ontic provides FAA, CAAS, CAAC, TCCA, DCA, EASA Part 21 and 145 OEM support, including new and serviceable spares and repairs for over 6,500 maturing and legacy aircraft parts. Its portfolio of products, licensed or acquired from major OEMs such as Honeywell, UTC Aerospace, Safran, Thales and GE Aviation, span all major aircraft systems in both civil and military markets. For more information, please visit www.ontic.com.

BBA Aviation plc is a market-leading, global aviation support and aftermarket services provider, primarily focused on servicing the Business and General Aviation (B&GA) market. We support our customers through three principal businesses: Signature Flight Support, Ontic and Global Engine Services/Engine Repair and Overhaul (ERO).

Signature Flight Support also includes Signature TECHNICAir and EPIC and provides premium, full-service flight and home base support including refueling, ground handling and MRO services through the world's largest fixed base operation (FBO) network for B&GA users with around 200 locations covering key destinations in North America, Europe, South America, Caribbean, Africa and Asia. EPIC is a provider of aviation fuels, supplies and services.

Ontic is a leading provider of high-quality equipment and cost-effective solutions for the continuing support of maturing and legacy aerospace platforms with locations in the USA, Europe and Asia. ERO is a leading independent engine service provider to global B&GA operators, the rotorcraft market and regional airline fleets with locations in the USA, Europe, South America, Asia and the Middle East.

On 1 March 2018 BBA Aviation announced that it was conducting a strategic review of the ERO business and, at the end of May 2018, management committed to a plan to sell substantially all of the business and the relevant assets and liabilities were classified as held for sale.

For more information, please visit www.bbaaviation.com.

