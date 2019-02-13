A well-known customer intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest article on how target market segmentation strategy can help increase ROI. The article gives a comprehensive overview of what target market segmentation is, why it is important, and the key steps involved in an ideal target market segmentation.

Companies that offer products and services without having a clear idea about their target customers and their actual needs often end up wasting time and resources. An in-depth audience profiling is essential for companies to gain relevant and reliable information on their customers in a particular market. Target market segmentation helps marketers define and understand specific buyer populations and leverage insights to deliver more relevant offers to customers. Furthermore, Product launch and marketing campaigns can be optimized by using target market segmentation strategy to reach out to the right set of customers/audience.

Steps involved in target market segmentation

Identify target consumer market

The first step is to clearly define the market. This means finding answers to key questions related to the customers in the target market. This helps to gain a comprehensive overview of the needs and expectations of the target customers in a particular market.

Divide the market

Identify and define similar characteristics of customers in a particular market. This step in target market segmentation process will help companies to refine their messaging and communication to specific customers.

Gather up-to-date and reliable data

Collecting information from third-party sources is one of the easiest ways to collect data for target market segmentation. It helps build a real-life picture of the industry that the company operates in, the market competition involved, and identify the potential customer base.

Track market competition

Keeping a close watch on the competitors in the market helps companies to be well aware of what their products or services are up against and what tactics have to be adopted to compete effectively. By doing so, businesses can not only identify untapped customer groups but also target them in marketing plans.

