The Airspan led 5G for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CAVs) consortium, AutoAir, has made huge strides at the Millbrook Proving Grounds test track this week.

The consortium announced final deployment of a Hyper-Dense small cell network of 89 base stations operating in the in the 2.3 and 3.4-3.8 GHz mid-band spectrum, including a 22 sector high-speed mobility 57-71 GHz mmWave highway system, delivering 5 Gbit/s every 300m. The live public demonstrations showed the system delivering greater than 1 Gbit/s capacity to a McLaren sports car while travelling at 160 mph on the Millbrook high-speed bowl with handovers occurring every 2 seconds. Real-time Telemetry was provided by McLaren's Altas system.

A second demonstration showed real-time video streaming between multiple vehicles (each with four 4K cameras). The video was streamed between a range of different passenger cars, coaches and emergency vehicles which included police cars, fire trucks and ambulances.

These important achievements are fundamental steps towards enabling the key 5G use cases for CAVs. The AutoAir test bed at Millbrook can also directly contribute to 5G in other adjacent sectors such as Rail Transportation.

Eric Stonestrom, CEO of Airspan Networks said:

"Densification is key to making continuous 5G connectivity a reality, and we're very proud of what we have accomplished with our partners."

Paul Senior, CSO of Airspan Networks and CEO of Dense Air said:

"AutoAir at Millbrook is one of the most ambitious 5G Testbeds and Trials sites in the world. AutoAir is directly tackling the key 5G technology and system design challenges that CAVs create. The project has now completed the deployment of a hyper-dense small cell network that delivers ultra-high capacities which enables a range of new CAV use cases to be explored. Everyone in AutoAir consortium is excited to have reached this important milestone."

Brendan O'Reilly, CTO at Telefónica UK, said:

"The AutoAir project is a great demonstration of how partnerships can help shape the use cases and drive the benefits that we all want to see from 5G. Test networks at sites like Millbrook will be crucial in understanding how 5G will enable the development of connected and autonomous vehicles as well as the associated business and consumer use cases which will transform the automotive sector."

About AutoAir

The AutoAir project is a consortium of partners led by Airspan Networks and is hosted at Millbrook. It is a unique, accelerated development programme for 5G technology and is based on small cells that operate on a "Neutral Host" basis. The shared neutral host platform allows multiple public and private mobile operators to simultaneously use the same infrastructure through network slicing, which can radically improve the economics for 5G networks.

Other partners in the AutoAir consortium are Blu Wireless Technology, McLaren Applied Technologies, the 5G Innovation Centre at the University of Surrey, Dense Air, Real Wireless, Quortus and Celestia Technologies Group.

About Airspan

Airspan is a multi-award winning 4G 5G network densification solution provider with an expansive product portfolio of indoor and outdoor, compact Femto, Pico, Micro and Macro base stations. The perfect tool kit to exploit the full potential of technologies such as mmWave, Sub 6GHz, Massive MIMO and open V-RAN architectures. As well as an industry leading fixed wireless access and backhaul solution portfolio for PTP and PTMP applications.

About Dense Air

Dense Air is headquartered in London, UK and has offices in the target launch markets of Ireland, Belgium and Portugal. Dense Air provides a unique "carrier of carriers" neutral host small cell services to deliver cost-effective densification to existing LTE mobile carriers or service providers. Dense Air is conducting extensive trials and proof-of-concepts in 2018 and will offer commercial services in 2019, including in the recently acquired spectrum in New Zealand, and plans to offer 5G services in Australia in 2020.

