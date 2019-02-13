Red Mountain Weight Loss Partners with Kellie Rasberry Dallas Radio Icon

Kidd Kraddick's Kellie Rasberry and husband Allen Evens have lost a combined 32 pounds in one month

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2019 / Just in time for the four Dallas-Fort Worth Red Mountain Weight Loss clinic grand openings, the company is proud to announce their partnership with local radio icon Kellie Rasberry of the Kidd Kraddick Show Morning Show on 106.1 KISS FM. Rasberry's husband Allen Evans is also participating.

"For 22 years we have successfully treated tens of thousands of patients in Arizona," said Red Mountain Weight Loss Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Suzanne Bentz. "I went to undergrad and medical school in North Texas, so I am no stranger to the area, but our company is brand new to residents. We needed a way to prove to DFW that Red Mountain Weight Loss is the real deal. We knew we had to find the right partners that not only talked the talk but walked the walk. Partnering with Kellie and Allen is a win for all. We are giving them the tools for success, and they are all improving their health."

Bentz met one-on-one with Rasberry and Evans during a recent pre-opening trip to DFW. They discussed their specific health, lifestyle needs and weight loss goals. After completing a full analysis, including lab work, Bentz put them both on an individualized version of her signature RM3 Program. RM3 is a 3- step comprehensive program designed to help patients lose weight rapidly and keep it off over time. RM3 starts with Step 1: Weight Loss Window that includes multiple features such as:

Monthly office visit with a Red Mountain Weight Loss medical provider

Proprietary, patented prescription medications designed to accelerate weight loss

Specific diet plan that includes recommended daily protein intake as well as a list of meal plan options

Weekly Fat Burner Weight Loss Shots

App access to validated RM recipes using real food

Medical-grade vitamins and supplements to aid in successful weight loss

Once patients - including Rasberry and Evans - reach their goal, they move to Step 2: Transition Month. The transition month is appropriately named as patients transition off the proprietary prescription medications and adjust to a new, expanded diet plan, preparing patients for the next step. Finally, in Step 3: Lifetime Maintenance, individuals are given a brand-new, individualized diet plan and other recommended tools to sustain their weight loss over time.

With a month of medical weight loss under their now-loosening belts, Rasberry and Evans have experienced the benefits of Red Mountain Weight Loss. "I just can't believe it," said Rasberry. "I am amazed at the change so fast. My husband and I are doing this together, and we both agree that we haven't felt this good in years. We don't feel deprived, we eat real food, and we have more energy than before."

4-Weeks Free Promotion

To get the DFW Red Mountain Weight Loss team ready for their grand openings, the company is offering a limited quantity of Soft Launch/Friends and Family free appointments at their Plano and Southlake locations. The first visit must be scheduled Feb. 18-March 1. Each participant will receive 4-weeks free, which includes a free office visit with a licensed medical provider, a free 28-day supply of Red Mountain Weight Loss' patented medications and free lab work. Soft Launch participants will also receive 15 percent off all retail purchases during the promotion as well as 15 percent off all future visits - including provider visits, medications and retail purchases - for an entire year through February 2020. To request an appointment, go to https://texas.redmountainweightloss.com/request-an-appointment/. Please mention "Soft Launch" in the message box to redeem.

The four Red Mountain Texas Locations are scheduled to open to the general public March 4 and are located at:

PLANO - 5930 W. Park Blvd., Suite 100, Plano, TX 75093 Phone: 214-960-5245

SOUTHLAKE - 2140 E Southlake Blvd., Suite Q, Southlake, TX 76092 Phone: 817-895-0047

MCKINNEY - 5131 S. Custer Road, Suite 111, McKinney, TX 75070 Phone: 214-960-5270

FRISCO - 12005 Dallas Parkway, Suite 100, Frisco, TX 75034 Phone: 214-960-5253

Red Mountain Weight Loss is an Arizona-based company founded in 1997. In 2019 they expanded into North Texas, opening four locations - the first outside Arizona. Red Mountain Weight Loss is the leader in nonsurgical methods of sustainable medical weight loss, providing expert care under the direction of bariatric physicians. For more information, please visit https://texas.redmountainweightloss.com.

About Red Mountain Weight

Loss Since 1997, Red Mountain Weight Loss has become the leader in nonsurgical methods of sustainable medical weight loss, providing expert care under the direction of bariatric physicians. Founded by Dr. Suzanne Bentz, board-certified in obesity medicine and weight management, Red Mountain Weight Loss has provided professional care for tens of thousands of patients. Their medically proven programs are individualized to meet every patient's needs and offer a unique collection of services and products for effective weight loss and weight maintenance. Red Mountain Weight Loss is the inventor of RM3, a comprehensive 3-step program featuring a patented prescription medication that offers rapid weight loss and lifetime maintenance, as well as RM Lifestyle, a flexible weight loss and maintenance program. Red Mountain Weight Loss clinics are in Arizona and Texas. Further information is available at www.RedMountainWeightLoss.com or on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

