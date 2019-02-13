iBank Digital Asset L.P.: iBankEX Launches POLY and BTT on February 14, 2019

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2019 / iBank Digital Asset L.P. ("iBank Digital", "iBankEX" or the "Company") announced that Polymath Tokens ("POLY") and BitTorrent Tokens ("BTT") will be launched on the iBankEX (www.ibankex.io) on February 14, 2019 from 17:00 (PT). Deposit and withdrawal services of POLY and BTT will be opened. Users will be able to trade POLY/BTC and POLY/ETH, as well as BTT/USDT, BTT/BTC and BTT/ETH.

iBankEX, one of Vancouver's very first peer to peer (P2P) over the counter (OTC) crypto and bitcoin exchange that has been supported by Huobi Cloud Technology, was officially launched on February 6, 2019.

The iBankEX platform has been based in Vancouver, Canada, and it was launched to ensure it is able to facilitate the proper underwriting of crypto trading that has been supported by the Huobi Cloud. And from this, they have been able to lend through the very first global lending network within the open decentralized platforms.

iBankEX have established an efficient and intuitive new trading platform that can be explored by their digital currency users spread across the globe.

About Polymath ("POLY")

Polymath (POLY) is creating a global platform for issuing and investing in securities tokens. Polymath's standard for blockchain security tokens aims to integrate the necessary regulatory requirements into smart contracts and comply with regulations. The project simplifies the legal process of creating and selling security tokens. It establishes a new token standard (ST20) and enforces compliance by whitelisting authorized investors and their Ethereum wallet addresses. The POLY token is used for payments on the platform, which facilitates exchanges between issuers, investors, service providers, and developers.

https://polymath.network/

About BitTorrent ("BTT")

BitTorrent Inc. is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. They design distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. More than 170 million people use their products every month. Their protocols move as much as 40% of the world's Internet traffic on a daily basis. Their mission is to build a better Internet. To work with people, industries and nations to create better ways to move information. Better ways for creators to make money. New ways for fans to engage, on their terms. Ways to sustain the stuff we share. The Internet promised us this much. And they promise to make good on it.

https://www.bittorrent.com/

Risk Warning: Digital assets are a higher-risk investment method. Investors should be cautious in purchasing and pay attention to investment risks.

