Leidos Innovations UK to support the 2021 Census for England, Wales and Northern Ireland

Leidos Innovations UK technology to ensure all England, Wales and Northern Ireland households can contribute to the UK's most important questionnaire

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos Innovations UK, a subsidiary of Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500 company, has been awarded a contract with potential value of up to £65.1m to join a team of suppliers in supporting the 2021 Census in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

As Census completion moves to being predominantly online, Leidos Innovations UK's role will be to enable those households who are unable to complete the census using this method to take part by providing and managing a paper-based alternative.

Working with the Office for National Statistics (ONS), Leidos Innovations UK will prepare and dispatch up to 16 million paper questionnaire packs, and then securely manage, capture and digitise the responses for the 2021 Census in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland and the rehearsal in 2019.

Leidos Innovations UK will use the latest technology to drive cost efficiencies in accurately coding the paper-based responses to the Census, which will provide the most accurate population estimate of all people and households. The census helps inform vital public services, underpinning local and national decisions on provision of education, housing and healthcare, as well as many other policy areas.

Matt Wiles, Leidos Innovations UK Chief Executive, said: "The Census is a vital insight into the population of the UK and will be of benefit for generations to come. It is a capability that Leidos Innovations UK is proud to support and modernise as the ONS moves towards a fully digital census."

Leidos Innovations UK Limited is a technology services company providing government and commercial organisations with solutions throughout the UK. Customers include central government, and UK regulatory bodies, with the ultimate parent company being Leidos.

Leidos is a global science and technology solutions leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defence, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 32,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.17 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2017. Leidos UK has more than 1,200 employees servicing defence, public services, transportation, and logistics clients. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com

