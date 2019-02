FundCount Named Best Client Accounting and Best Client Reporting Solution at the WealthBriefing Swiss Awards 2019

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FundCount, LLC, a worldwide provider of accounting and investment analysis software, announced today that it has received awards in two categories, Best Client Accounting and Best Client Reporting, at the 2019 WealthBriefing Swiss Awards. These highly regarded annual awards recognize best of breed providers in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities throughout Switzerland.

FundCount's portfolio, partnership and general ledger accounting software is used by family offices, fund administrators, hedge funds and private equity firms around the world. As a fully integrated system, it provides a single source of investment truth and a comprehensive view of wealth.

The judging panel awarded FundCount the title of Best Client Accounting, recognizing the company's "detailed and fully integrated approach." Additionally, they cited FundCount's "ability to reduce operational costs to the benefit of enhanced efficiency and reduced risk," as a contributing factor to their win in this category. Commenting on FundCount's win as Best Client Reporting solution, the judges said, "FundCount's output availability, which enables user firms to deliver extremely flexible reports across all needs is what caught our eye."

"Wealth managers expect speed, accuracy and efficiency from their software solutions," said Alex Ivanov, CEO and founder of FundCount. "This is the second year in a row that FundCount has received awards in multiple categories, which firmly acknowledges the success of our solutions in meeting the diverse accounting and reporting needs of wealth managers. We are once again honored to have won two categories in the prestigious WealthBriefing awards."

