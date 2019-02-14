Kitron ASA: Kitron to host Capital Markets Day

(2019-02-14) Kitron ASA plans to host a capital markets day in Oslo, Norway, on 21 March 2019 to provide an update on the progress towards the company's strategic and financial targets and ambitions for 2020, to present an extension of the strategy period beyond 2020 and to provide insight into ongoing and future trends in Kitron's markets and operations.

Senior management and board members will be present, and there will be a question and answer session.

The event will start at noon CET and take place at Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel in Oslo, Norway.

Please register for the event by visiting www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com).

For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO and acting CEO, tel: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com (mailto:investorrelations@kitron.com)

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronics manufacturing services companies for the Defence/Aerospace, Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 2.6 billion in 2018 and has about 1 600 employees. www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com)

