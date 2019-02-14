Active Biotech Year-end report January - December 2018

Fourth quarter in brief

Active Biotech communicated updated information about its financial position

New data from the LEGATO-HD study presented at the 2018 HSG conference

Other significant events during the January-December period

Patent regarding tasquinimod for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM) granted in the US

The rights issue in April brought the company SEK 47.1 M

The company's partner NeoTX presented new preclinical data for ANYARA at the AACR Annual Meeting in Chicago

The company announced that the Phase II LEGATO-HD trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of laquinimod in Huntington's disease (HD) did not meet its primary endpoint to slow the progression of the disease. However, the secondary endpoint, reduction of brain atrophy, was met. Laquinimod showed excellent safety in the study

The company is initiating a scientific collaboration with the Wistar Institute in Philadelphia on tasquinimod to support the clinical development in multiple myeloma

Active Biotech regains global rights to the development and commercialization of laquinimod

Data from the LEGATO-HD study of laquinimod in Huntington's disease presented at the EHDN meeting

Events after the end of the period

Active Biotech's partner NeoTX enters clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca to evaluate ANYARA in combination with IMFINZI (durvalumab) in the upcoming Phase Ib/II study

On February 1, 2019, Active Biotech received an indicative, non-binding bid for the company's property, amounting to SEK 275 million, from the real estate company Estea AB. The indicative bid is conditional the due diligence process and Estea securing financing. Active Biotech's Board takes a positive view of the bid

The US Patent Office (USPTO) approved the patent application regarding tasquinimod for the treatment of acute leukemia in the US

Financial summary

SEK M Oct-Dec Jan-Dec 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales 4.8 5.4 20.1 20.2 Operating loss -7.1 -58.4 -29.8 -102.5 Loss after tax -8.9 -60.1 -36.9 -108.8 Earnings per share (SEK) -0.06 -0.49 -0.27 -0.89 Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period) 25.6 25.2

Active Biotech Year-End Report 2018 (http://hugin.info/1002/R/2234862/879589.pdf)



