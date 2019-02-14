Klövern AB (publ): Klövern issues SEK 200 million of additional green bonds and the framework of SEK 2,500 million is thereby fully utilized

Klövern AB (publ) has issued SEK 200 million of additional senior unsecured green bonds under the company's green bond loan (ISIN SE0011063163) with final maturity in April 2022 and a framework amount of SEK 2,500 million. Total outstanding volume after the issue amounts to SEK 2,500 million. The bonds have a floating interest rate of three months STIBOR + 400 basis points. The issue proceeds will be used in accordance with Klövern's green bond framework and the company will apply for the new bonds to be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Sustainable Bond List.

"It is gratifying that the interest among investors for Klövern's green bond loan is strong and that the framework has now been fully utilized", says Jens Andersson, Head of Finance of Klövern.

Swedbank has acted as Bookrunner in connection with the new bond issue. Walthon Advokater has been legal adviser.



For additional information, please contact:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se

Jens Andersson, Head of Finance, +46 (0)76-855 67 02, jens.andersson@klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se



Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.



