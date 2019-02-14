

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - UK-based budget airline easyJet plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) confirmed Thursday that following submission of its non-binding expression of interest in a restructured Alitalia in October 2018, the company is in discussions with Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane and Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) about forming a consortium to explore options for the future operations of Alitalia.



However, easyJet added that there is no certainty at this stage that any transaction will proceed. The company will provide a further update in due course, if and when appropriate.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX