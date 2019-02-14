sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,151 Euro		+0,004
+0,13 %
WKN: 906980 ISIN: PTEDP0AM0009 Ticker-Symbol: EDP 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
PSI-20
1-Jahres-Chart
EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,225
3,247
10:22
3,228
3,247
10:22
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL SA
EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL SA3,151+0,13 %