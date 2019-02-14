Alligator Bioscience AB Year-end Report 2018

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Significant events October-December
- The Swedish MPA (Medical Products Agency) approved start of Phase I clinical trial of ATOR-1015.
- New preclinical data for ATOR-1017 and ALG.APV-527 presented at the Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC).
- The company expanded its pipeline and initiated preclinical development of the ATOR-1144 drug candidate.
- Research funding granted from Vinnova.
- Alligator Bioscience recorded a revenue of approximately USD 3 million related to a collaboration with AbClon Inc.
Events after the end of the period
- Alligator Bioscience launched RUBY, a novel concept in bispecific antibody formats
- Clinical Phase I data for ADC-1013 published in the International Journal of Cancer.
- Since the ADC-1013 Phase I study is not yet fully completed, the next revenue, the first phase II milestone payment, is expected to move into 2020.
- ATOR-1015 phase I clinical study commenced enrollment of patients.
Financial summary
October-December
- Net sales, SEK 25.6 million (51.3).
- Operating result, SEK -30.1 million (10.7).
- Result for the period, SEK -30.6 million (12.5).
- Result per share, SEK -0.43 (0.18).
- Cash and cash equivalents, incl. interest-bearing securities, SEK 436.4 million (547.0).
- Cash flow for the period, SEK -41.8 million (-41.7).
January-December
- Net sales, SEK 27.0 million (56.9).
- Operating result, SEK -153.1 million (-62.3).
- Result for the period, SEK -150.0 million (-63.8).
- Result per share, SEK -2.10 (-0.89).
- Cash flow for the period, SEK -111.8 million (-183.2).
Financial summary (Group)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Oct-Dec
Oct-Dec
Jan-Dec
Jan-Dec
Net sales, TSEK (SEK thousand)
25,594
51,299
26,959
56,875
Operating profit/loss
-30,060
10,733
-153,080
-62,299
Profit/loss for the period, TSEK
-30,589
12,516
-150,043
-63,758
Cash flow for the period, TSEK
-41,780
-41,694
-111,770
-183,173
Cash, cash equivalents and bonds, TSEK
436,391
547,041
436,391
547,041
Equity ratio, %
92%
96%
92%
96%
R&D costs as % of operating costs excluding impairments
78.6%
80.5%
76.8%
73.3%
Earnings per share before dilution, SEK
-0.43
0.18
-2.10
-0.89
Earnings per share after dilution, SEK
-0.43
0.18
-2.10
-0.89
Average number of employees
54
46
51
42
Conference call
All interested parties are invited to participate in a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the Year-end Report. The event will be hosted by CEO Per Norlén and the presentation will be held in English.
When: 09:00 a.m. CET Thursday 14 February 2019
Listen to the presentation: https://financialhearings.com/event/11461
To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial in details shown below:
SE: +46856642692
UK: +443333009266
US: +18338230590
The conference call will be made available on the company's website after the call: http://www.alligatorbioscience.com.
For further information, please contact:
Per Norlén, CEO
per.norlen@alligatorbioscience.com
+46-46-540-82-00
Per-Olof Schrewelius, CFO
per-olof.schrewelius@alligatorbioscience.com
+46-46-540-82-03
Cecilia Hofvander, Director IR & Communications
cecilia.hofvander@alligatorbioscience.com
+46-46-540-82-06
Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) 556597-8201
Medicon Village, Scheelevägen 2, 223 81 Lund, Sweden
Phone +46-46-540-82-00 www.alligatorbioscience.com
This information is such information as Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:00 a.m. CET on February 14, 2019.
About Alligator Bioscience
Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes five lead clinical and preclinical drug candidates: ADC-1013, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017, ALG.APV-527 and ATOR-1144. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has 50+ employees. For more information, please visit http://www.alligatorbioscience.com.
ADC-1013 (JNJ-7107) is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc. for global development and commercialization.
