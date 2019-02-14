Alligator Bioscience AB Year-end Report 2018

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Significant events October-December

The Swedish MPA (Medical Products Agency) approved start of Phase I clinical trial of ATOR-1015.

New preclinical data for ATOR-1017 and ALG.APV-527 presented at the Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC).

The company expanded its pipeline and initiated preclinical development of the ATOR-1144 drug candidate.

Research funding granted from Vinnova.

Alligator Bioscience recorded a revenue of approximately USD 3 million related to a collaboration with AbClon Inc.

Events after the end of the period

Alligator Bioscience launched RUBY, a novel concept in bispecific antibody formats

Clinical Phase I data for ADC-1013 published in the International Journal of Cancer.

Since the ADC-1013 Phase I study is not yet fully completed, the next revenue, the first phase II milestone payment, is expected to move into 2020.

ATOR-1015 phase I clinical study commenced enrollment of patients.

Financial summary

October-December

Net sales, SEK 25.6 million (51.3).

(51.3). Operating result, SEK -30.1 million (10.7).

(10.7). Result for the period, SEK -30.6 million (12.5).

(12.5). Result per share, SEK -0.43 (0.18).

(0.18). Cash and cash equivalents, incl. interest-bearing securities, SEK 436.4 million (547.0).

Cash flow for the period, SEK -41.8 million (-41.7).

January-December

Net sales, SEK 27.0 million (56.9).

(56.9). Operating result, SEK -153.1 million (-62.3).

(-62.3). Result for the period, SEK -150.0 million (-63.8).

(-63.8). Result per share, SEK -2.10 (-0.89).

(-0.89). Cash flow for the period, SEK -111.8 million (-183.2).

Financial summary (Group)



2018 2017 2018 2017

Oct-Dec Oct-Dec Jan-Dec Jan-Dec Net sales, TSEK (SEK thousand) 25,594 51,299 26,959 56,875 Operating profit/loss -30,060 10,733 -153,080 -62,299 Profit/loss for the period, TSEK -30,589 12,516 -150,043 -63,758 Cash flow for the period, TSEK -41,780 -41,694 -111,770 -183,173 Cash, cash equivalents and bonds, TSEK 436,391 547,041 436,391 547,041 Equity ratio, % 92% 96% 92% 96% R&D costs as % of operating costs excluding impairments 78.6% 80.5% 76.8% 73.3% Earnings per share before dilution, SEK -0.43 0.18 -2.10 -0.89 Earnings per share after dilution, SEK -0.43 0.18 -2.10 -0.89 Average number of employees 54 46 51 42

Read the complete report in the pdf below.

Conference call

All interested parties are invited to participate in a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the Year-end Report. The event will be hosted by CEO Per Norlén and the presentation will be held in English.

When: 09:00 a.m. CET Thursday 14 February 2019

Listen to the presentation: https://financialhearings.com/event/11461

To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial in details shown below:

SE: +46856642692

UK: +443333009266

US: +18338230590

The conference call will be made available on the company's website after the call: http://www.alligatorbioscience.com.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes five lead clinical and preclinical drug candidates: ADC-1013, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017, ALG.APV-527 and ATOR-1144. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has 50+ employees. For more information, please visit http://www.alligatorbioscience.com.

ADC-1013 (JNJ-7107) is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc. for global development and commercialization.

