Lumenis Sponsors a First-of-its-kind Endometriosis Summit, a Day of Education and Discussion for Physicians and Patients in the Endometriosis Community

YOKNEAM, Israel, February 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The town hall-style summit will cover current and future directions in endometriosis care, including Lumenis' FiberLase CO 2 laser solutions for endometriosis excision that preserves fertility

Lumenis Ltd., the world's largest energy-based medical device company for surgical, aesthetic and ophthalmic applications, today announced that it will sponsor the first-ever Endometriosis Summit, a patient and practitioner town hall meeting, held March 3, 2019, in Hoboken, New Jersey. The event will unite patients and practitioners for a day of education and discussion, featuring a collaborative platform of voices of the endometriosis community. Excision specialists, endometriosis advocates, physical therapists and patients will discuss state-of-the-art therapies and future directions in endometriosis care.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/541530/Lumenis_Logo.jpg )



"We're thrilled to introduce the Endometriosis Summit to bring patients and physicians together to discuss the future of endometriosis diagnosis and therapy, and we feel very encouraged by companies like Lumenis that are supporting awareness and the endometriosis care journey," said event co-chair Sallie Sarrel, PT, ATC, DPT. "This is a very exciting time for the endometriosis community, where awareness is surging alongside new laser excision technology that makes minimally invasive, complete endometriosis treatment possible. We're looking forward to hearing a diversity of perspectives on this disease at the Endometriosis Summit."

"Lumenis is honored to sponsor the Endometriosis Summit. We look forward to joining patients and physicians for this important day of education and discussion," explained Tzipi Ozer-Armon, CEO of Lumenis. "The summit's 'town hall' approach is a perfect reflection of our company's goals, which include both working with top physicians to develop CO 2 laser excision and ablation approaches for endometriosis, as well as partnering with endometriosis patients and helping them talk to their doctors and learn more about the disease through Gynhealth.com."

An estimated 1 in 10 women and adolescents suffers from endometriosis, a disease in which growth of endometrial tissue outside the pelvic cavity causes several conditions, including but not limited to chronic pelvic pain, pain during intercourse, increased menstrual bleeding, and infertility. Endometriosis affects women's ability to lead active, happy, daily lives and have children. In the past, lack of knowledge about the disease and its symptoms led to delayed diagnosis and mistreatment, but awareness of endometriosis has grown in recent years, in turn resulting in better patient care.

Key details for Endometriosis Summit attendees:

Time and place: March 3, 2019 , 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. ; The W Hotel, 225 River Street, Hoboken, New Jersey

, ; The W Hotel, 225 River Street, Full schedule and details: https://theendometriosissummit.com

Registration (if sold out, there will be a wait list): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-endometriosis-summit-patient-practitioner-town-meeting-tickets-52736747030

Live stream of the event: https://www.facebook.com/LumenisGYN

About Lumenis FiberLase for the Treatment of Endometriosis

Lumenis offers FiberLase, the only high power CO 2 laser fiber. Using the Lumenis advanced UltraPulse Duo CO 2 laser with FiberLase technology, surgeons can perform minimally invasive procedures to treat endometriosis relieving pain symptoms while preserving fertility - a key objective for many patients. Experts recommend this laparoscopic approach in cases where pain reduction and reduced morbidity are paramount.[1]

To learn more about Lumenis CO 2 Laser technology for the treatment of endometriosis please visit http://www.gynhealth.com.

1. Young S, Burns MK, DiFrancesco L, Nezhat A, Nezhat C. Diagnostic and treatment guidelines for gastrointestinal and genitourinary endometriosis. J Turk Ger Gynecol Assoc. 2017 Dec 15;18(4):200-209.

About Lumenis

http://www.lumenis.com

Lumenis is the world's largest energy-based medical device company for surgical, aesthetic and ophthalmic applications in the area of minimally invasive clinical solutions. Regarded as a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radio-Frequency (RF). For nearly 50 years, Lumenis' groundbreaking products have redefined medical treatments and have set numerous technological and clinical gold standards. Lumenis has successfully created solutions for previously untreatable conditions, as well as designed advanced technologies that have revolutionized existing treatment methods.



MEDIA CONTACT

Genevieve Pierce, Pascale Communications

genevieve@pascalecommunications.com

+1(512)774-0735