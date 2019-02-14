The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) brought three Hong Kong fashion brands to launch their Fall/Winter 2019 collections at New York Fashion Week February 2019. Pictured from left to right are design duo Lary Cheung & Yi Chan (Brand: HEAVEN PLEASE+), Annette Chan (Brand: ANVEGLOSA), and Mountain Yam (Brand: 112 mountainyam)

HONG KONG, Feb 14, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) took three Hong Kong fashion labels to launch their Fall/Winter 2019 collections at New York Fashion Week on 8 Feb. The Fashion Hong Kong runway show was attended by a packed audience, attracting more than 500 buyers, media representatives and fashion experts. The event was also streamed live, allowing fashionistas around the world to catch the show online.Fashionistas turn out in force for Fashion Hong KongThe three Hong Kong labels featured at this year's Fashion Hong Kong runway show were ANVEGLOSA, established by Annette Chan; HEAVEN PLEASE+, formed by the design duo of Yi Chan & Lary Cheung; and Mountain Yam's label 112 mountainyam. Scores of fashionistas and celebrities attended the event, including Hong Kong fashion celebrity Daisy Toi, actresses Francesca Curran and Nicole Kang, and Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin. Media representatives from respected publications including Daily Front Row, Elle, FashionWeekOnline.com, Marie Claire, Women's Wear Daily (WWD) and Xinhua News attended and reported on the show.Following the Fashion Hong Kong runway show, the HKTDC organised a networking reception at the Arlo Roof Top (A.R.T.) of the Arlo SoHo hotel on the same day, connecting Hong Kong designers with fashion industry representatives. More than 100 buyers, industry players and media reporters were treated to a fashion presentation at the event, with Loren Nadres, Director of Economic Development, New York City Mayor's Office, coming along to show the city's support.Fashion Hong Kong Showroom facilitates business exchangeFashion Hong Kong is a series of international promotional events organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) to promote Hong Kong fashion designers and labels in the global fashion arena. Since 2015, Fashion Hong Kong has actively participated in international fashion weeks and renowned events - in cities such as New York, London, Copenhagen, Tokyo and Shanghai - to showcase Hong Kong's unique and diversified designs.To further promote the city's fashion brands and foster exchange and collaboration between Hong Kong designers and international buyers, the HKTDC is running the Fashion Hong Kong Showroom from 1 Feb to 31 March at FTL Moda, one of the major professional showrooms located on New York's Seventh Avenue, also known as the "Fashion Avenue".In addition to the three designer labels showcased at the runway show, 10 other budding Hong Kong fashion brands - BIG HORN and Ejj Jewellery (both returning for another year), ANDREW KAYLA, ARTINI, Berayah, Blank Concept, FAVEbyKennyLi, Jade in Style, Jewcells, and NoBeing - are being featured in the Fashion Hong Kong Showroom.New channels help promote Hong Kong brandsContinuing the momentum of New York Fashion Week, different brands are seizing the opportunity to showcase their new collections. To maximise exposure for the Hong Kong fashion brands during their time in New York, Fashion Hong Kong will take part in COTERIE - the premier global event and trade platform for contemporary fashion brands in New York - for the first time. Participating brands, including ANVEGLOSA, HOUSE OF V, Methodology and more, will showcase their collections in COTERIE from 25-27 Feb to help them connect with international buyers.Fashion Hong Kong, for the first time, is collaborating with international fashion trade journal Women's Wear Daily (WWD) to produce a "Hong Kong Style Guide". The guidebook introduces Hong Kong fashion brands that have showcased their collections during New York Fashion Week, including ANVEGLOSA, HARRISON WONG, HEAVEN PLEASE+, Hidy N.G. and Loom Loop. The guidebook was distributed during New York Fashion Week to promote Hong Kong's advantages as an innovation hub and centre for fashion design.The event has received support from DHL Express, Evian, Antalis Paper and AVEDA.Brand: ANVEGLOSADesigner: Annette ChanAnnette presented her label for the second year in a row at New York Fashion Week.Fall/Winter 2019 Collection: Salute to FashionThe collection is inspired by the "good old days" of fashion design and is also a symbol of our respect towards the tradition and heritage of the fashion industry. It features three main colours: black and white to represent the nostalgia of old photos, and an accent of green to invigorate the collection.Brand: HEAVEN PLEASE+Design duo: Lary Cheung & Yi ChanHitting the runway at New York Fashion Week for the second time, Yi & Lary Cheung brought their new collection to the stage.Fall/Winter 2019 Collection: ELIZABETH, WATCH THE STARInspired by the Armada Portrait of Elizabeth I and French band Air's album Moon Safari in 1998, the brand redefines the appearance of women in the 21st century. From the Golden Age to the future, this collection explores timelessness and eternity.Brand: 112 mountainyamDesigner: Mountain YamMountain made his debut at New York Fashion Week with his new collection, Hide & Seek.Fall/Winter 2019 Collection: Hide & SeekWild animals hide in the forest, avoid being hunted and also seek chances to hunt. When faced with a threat, wild animals believe they will survive only by fleeing. In human society, people tend to hide in their comfort zone; when facing problems, most people run away or find excuses. It's time to get the issues solved and move forward!Fashion Hong Kong website: www.fashionhongkong.comFashion Hong Kong Instagram: www.instagram.com/hktdcfashionhkPhoto download: https://bit.ly/2GoljsLCollection photos download: https://bit.ly/2E7qg71About HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With 50 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. 